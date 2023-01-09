Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

A married woman was abducted from the limits of Taxila Police Station, said the police sources on Monday

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A married woman was abducted from the limits of Taxila Police Station, said the police sources on Monday.

A citizen named Khalid reported to police that his wife was going to her parent's house when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Respective police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Separately, four armed bandits entered into the house of Riaz Ahmed Sheikh Advocate situated on Qabirstan Road in Wah Cantonment and made his family hostage at gunpoint.

They snatched gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 0.9 million and fled away when the neighbours come to rescue the family upon hearing voices.