Married woman abducted in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman was abducted in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Wednesday.

According to police, citizen Nasir Mehmood had reported to police that his wife was going to her relatives' house when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Subsequently, the Police registered a case against unknown abductors and launched further investigation.