Married Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:34 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A married woman allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute at Chak No 517 near town Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to police spokesman,a woman namely Tahir Bibi, wife of Muhammad Aamir Bhatti, strangled herself to death following a domestic dispute. The police,after postmortem,handed over the body to the heirs.

The police was probing the incident.

