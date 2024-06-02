Married woman allegedly commits suicide

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A married woman allegedly committed suicide here Sunday following a dispute with her in-laws at Chak 435/EB in Burewala.

According to police sources. Saima Bibi, daughter of Mansha Dogar, was not on good terms with her husband Aadil and was staying in her parents' home.

On Sunday, he allegedly strangled herself to death. However, other members of her family were not in the home at time of the mishap.

Sadar police is investigating the incident.