Married Woman Allegedly Sets Herself On Fire After Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Married woman allegedly sets herself on fire after domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman allegedly set herself on fire after dispute with husband at suburban area Head Baikaini in Muzaffargarh.

According to police and hospital sources, Shabana Bibi was not on good terms with her husband namely Imran.

They often used to quarrel each other. After recent dispute, Shabana Bibi set herself on fire. Resultantly, she received 20 percent burn injuries. She was shifted to hospital. The police concerned was investigating the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

