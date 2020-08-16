UrduPoint.com
Married Woman Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Married woman commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 28-year-old Safia, wife of Hamid Ali, of Chak No 146-RB, became dejected after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

She swallowed poisonous pills and her condition dilapidated. She was rushed to a hospital but she could not survive.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

