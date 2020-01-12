Married woman commits suicide

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide in Nangarparkar over a domestic issue on Sunday.

According to details, 35 year old married woman Deraan w/o Daahu kolhi Resident of a village Maalaro of Taluka Nangarparkar, ended her life by hanging herself at home. Police after receiving information rushed the spot and handed over the dead body to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.