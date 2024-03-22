Married Woman Commits Suicide By Hanging Herself
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 07:34 PM
A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with rope over domestic dispute here on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with rope over domestic dispute here on Friday.
According to Rescue officials, a 53 years old Nasim Akhtar W/o Jamat Ali resident of T- Chowk quarrelled with her husband over domestic dispute.
In a fit of rage, he tied her neck with rope and hanged with roof fan and committed suicide.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in presence of police.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan
Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
Rs. 45 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque9 minutes ago
-
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence9 minutes ago
-
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere13 minutes ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points13 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi13 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali37 minutes ago
-
Landslide kills laborer37 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered37 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia prays for Palestine at Faisal Masjid47 minutes ago
-
VCs call for immediate suspension of new university creations47 minutes ago