Married Woman Commits Suicide By Hanging Herself

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 07:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with rope over domestic dispute here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 53 years old Nasim Akhtar W/o Jamat Ali resident of T- Chowk quarrelled with her husband over domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, he tied her neck with rope and hanged with roof fan and committed suicide.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in presence of police.

APP/sak

