Married Woman Commits Suicide In Mithi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter here on Tuesday,bringing the suicide toll to five this week.
According to details 21years old young woman Dharyani baai w/o gordhan thaakur committed suicide by strangled herself at home in a village pabobar.
Police on a tip off reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital and handed over it to the heirs after completing medico legal formalties.