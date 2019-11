A married woman committed suicide for unknown reason here on Wednesday. According to details, 30 year old married woman sorath w/o kawsh meghwar committed suicide after hanging herself at her home

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A married woman committed suicide for unknown reason here on Wednesday. According to details, 30 year old married woman sorath w/o kawsh meghwar committed suicide after hanging herself at her home.

Police rushed to the site and took the dead body into custody and later handed it over to heirs after completing medico legal formalities.