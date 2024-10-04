Open Menu

Married Woman Commits Suicide In Takhtbhai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Married woman commits suicide in Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A married woman ended her life in Thakhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district for unknown reasons on Friday.

Police said, the incident occurred in Sari Behlol area of Takhtbhai where a 26-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police said the woman was the mother of two children and her husband Yaseen was working abroad as a laborer.

On the complaint of the woman’s uncle, Akhtar Hussain, resident of Jamra Swato Killay, police have registered a case. Police said motive behind the woman’s suicide would soon be ascertained once the post-mortem report was received.

Related Topics

Police Married Suicide Sari Mardan Women

