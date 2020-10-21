UrduPoint.com
Married Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:53 PM

A married woman committed suicide in Tharparkar on Wedenesday. According to details a 26 years old married woman Sughraan w/o Harchand Kolhi in village Kasboo of Nagarparkar Taluka ended her life by hanging herself at home

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A married woman committed suicide in Tharparkar on Wedenesday. According to details a 26 years old married woman Sughraan w/o Harchand Kolhi in village Kasboo of Nagarparkar Taluka ended her life by hanging herself at home.

Police handed over the body of the woman to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities. Motive behind suicide not yet ascertained.

More Stories From Pakistan

