MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A married woman committed suicide over domestic matter in Tharparkar on Saturday.

According to details 45-years old Seeta w/o Jaamoo Meghwar ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance in village Bhojando of chachro Taluka.