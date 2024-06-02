Open Menu

Married Woman Dies Mysteriously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Married woman dies mysteriously

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A married woman was died mysteriously amid rumours of suicide or murder by her own family at Chak 435/EB in Burewala on Sunday.

According to police sources, Saima Bibi, daughter of Mansha Dogar, was present in her parents' home when she was claimed dead. Her dead body was found hanging.

The woman had contracted marriage with Aadil after her own choice.

The sources stated that her parents were not happy on that marriage. Her husband Aadil was at work in Lahore. The parents invited the deceased woman to stay with them.

Although police concerned is investigating the incident. However, it was terming it alleged murder. The things will be clear after forensic report's result and thorough investigation.

