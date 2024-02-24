Married woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A married woman was shot dead in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Hamza Riaz Khan, of Chak No.121-GB, wanted to develop illicit relations with a woman but she refused.

Over her constant refusal, the accused along with his two accomplices abducted her in a car and shot her dead near Water Works Bridge, Sheroana.

The police took the body into custody and started an investigation after registration of a murder case on the complaint of her mother, he added.