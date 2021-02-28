Married woman shot dead, daughter injured

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A married woman was shot dead and her daughter was seriously injured by their close relative in Kolo Tarar Village.

According to police, there was a dispute between Shahida Bibi, wife of Imdad, and Imdad's brother over a property.

Shahida Bibi and Kamran alias Kami had an altercation over the issue following which the latter opened fire at her. As a result, Shahida died on-the-spot while her daughter Sehar Bibi sustained serious wounds.

The injured and the body were shifted to an area hospital. The police have registered a case, though the accused could not be arrested.