Married woman shot dead in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : A married woman, Humaira Kausar (52), was shot dead at her house by unknown persons in Sambrial city's Mohallah Kakke Zaiyaan on Thursday.

Local police the deceased was British nationality holder and she had reached here about three months ago.

Police were investigating with no clue or arrest till filing of the report.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy.