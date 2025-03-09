Marriot Hotel Hosts Iftar Dinner For Diplomats, Celebrities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Marriott Hotel Karachi’s General Manager, Raza Abbas, stated that special arrangements have been made for guests during Sahur and Iftar.
A total of 155 dishes are served for Iftar, including freshly prepared ones. He was talking to the media at an Iftar dinner hosted in honor of diplomats, journalists and distinguished guests at the Marriott Hotel.
He mentioned that with a great team, they are providing guests with high-quality Sahur and Iftar while ensuring the highest standards of food quality and precise measurement.
More than 500 guests attend Iftar daily, while around 70 guests participate in Sahur.
Raza Abbas highlighted that the hotel has been operational for 40 years, but the transformations introduced in the past two and a half years surpass those of the previous four decades.
During the Iftar event, guests were presented gifts packs through a lucky draw. He also mentioned that the hotel has received three international awards, and one award was announced by India’s hotel industry, for which an Indian delegation planning to visit Pakistan.
