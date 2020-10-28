Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high inflation in the country

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader says they [PTI leaders] used to criticize an elected Prime Minister while addressing on containers but what is now when everything has been devastated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) PML-N Secretary Information Marrium Aurabzeb strongly criticized the PTI government for sky-rocking inflation in the country.

Marriam Aurabzeb predicted that there would be more inflation in coming days due to the present incompetent government.

“The public is suffering from high inflation and price hike for last two and half years,” said the PML-N leader while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Marrium said that the PTI government was angry with Auditor General for Pakistan for exposing corruption in power sector.

“The report of Auditor General for Pakistan has been presented before the parliament after long interval of eight months,” she said, pointing out that things were kept secret.

“He [Imran Khan] used to criticize the elected Prime Minister when inflation was just 5.8 per cent but what is it now,” said Marrium Aurangzeb, pointing out that people were dying of hunger and high prices.

“Everything has been devastated by this government,” she further said. She also said that there were thieves of flour and sugar in this governemnt.

She also came down hard upon the spokesperson of the PTI government, saying that rented-spokespersons were just targeting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Marrium Aurangzeb said that electricity bill were normal but now they touching the sky and had gone out of reach of the common citizen.

“They used to chant slogans against an elected PM but now there were thieves of sugar and flour,” she added.