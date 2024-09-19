Marriyam Discusses Health, Education, Climate Change With US Consul General
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday met U.S. Consul General Kristin K Hawkins to discuss various issues including health, education, economic growth, climate change, solid waste management, agricultural programs, law & order, price control management and protection of minorities.
She highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the first chief minister who personally monitors governance of the province. She begins each day by overseeing public welfare matters. Following the directives of the chief minister, all provincial ministers are actively engaged in the field to monitor the prices of essential commodities. Significant progress is being made in several areas such as field hospitals, hospitals-on-wheels, demand and supply management, scholarships, road up-gradation and women’s economic development programmes, she added.
The senior minister further said that the people of Punjab are severely affected by the dangerous impacts of climate change, particularly in the form of smog in the region.
As soon as Maryam Nawaz assumed office, she activated the entire government machinery in March to combat smog. Initiatives such as the e-mass transit system, establishment of solarised networks, and digital monitoring of crop residues, vehicles, industries, and brick kilns are underway, minister added.
Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that 1,000 super seeders and approximately 9,500 eco-friendly tractors have been provided to the farmers with a 60pc subsidy. She also announced that the Punjab CM would personally launch the Punjab Green App, which would allow citizens to report pollution and smoke, as well as check the current local air quality index. For the first time, a massive public awareness campaign on smog prevention is also being run, she added.
Marriyam expressed her gratitude to the U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins for her assurance of support and cooperation.
