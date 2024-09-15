Marriyam Lauds PM Shehbaz For Bringing Economic Stability
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyam Aurangzeb praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for bringing economic stability to the country after several years.
She said that the youth must understand why the economic indicators begin to improve as soon as the PML-N government comes into power. With the PML-N’s governance, inflation starts to decrease historically, and the public begins to receive relief.
She noted that the historic reduction in inflation from 38% to 9.6% is nothing short of a miracle. The decrease in the interest rate (policy rate) from 22% to 17.5% is proof of successful economic policies, while, for the last five years, incompetent, inefficient, and conspiratorial mafias played with the economy, causing its destruction and making the country more expensive.
The senior provincial minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the help of God, made decisions in the national interest that saved the country from default. Whenever Pakistan Muslim League-N comes into power, God bestows His blessings.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is turning the tide of economic storms, Alhamdulillah. Successes on all fronts, including the economy, foreign affairs, and public relief, are proof that the PML-N and its leadership are the ones who bring progress to the country and its people.
Marriyam Aurangzeb remarked that every decision made by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif is aimed at reducing inflation, and every decision by the Chief Minister of Punjab is for public relief. After the decrease in inflation, the 4% reduction in the interest rate is a testament to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work, honesty, and sound economic policies. She further added that the PML-N had promised to bring inflation to single digits in the first year, a goal they achieved in just six months. The stock exchange has reached a historic peak of 80,000 points, and within six months, the overall reduction in interest rates by 4.5% marks a significant economic achievement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ozone layer protection **Embargoed, not to be published befo ..1 minute ago
-
Authorities directed to provide all possible facilities at Pirwadhai Bus Stand1 minute ago
-
Journalist problems to be solved on priority: Azma1 minute ago
-
RDA conducts grand operation against 7 illegal housing schemes11 minutes ago
-
Information minister inaugurates calligraphy exhibition11 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni contributes towards alma master's guest house11 minutes ago
-
RWMC cancells staff holidays on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)21 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani for devising comprehensive strategy to declare Hyderabad as premier IT hub21 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad: Rescue-1122 building decorated21 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi’s celebrations kick off with religious reverence, traditional fervor nationwide31 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 12 gamblers41 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee51 minutes ago