Marriyum Accuses Imran Of Using Educational Institutions To Create Chaos

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was using "educational institutions to create chaos and anarchy in pursuit of his ulterior motives".

"Those who have turned the educational institutions in an arena for spreading anarchy should be ashamed of themselves," she said in a news statement.

Her comments came in the backdrop of a fiery speech made by Imran Khan at the Sargodha University on Thursday. The PTI chief had already visited different universities to address the students which drew ire from different segments of the society.

The minister said Imran Khan had nothing to do with "right and truth" as he wanted the people to stand by him for "protecting the corruption of his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Bushra Gogi". His speech at the Sargodha University was another attempt to save the two from going to jail, she added.

Imran Khan, she said, was in fact a "foreign-funded Fitna, liar and dacoit" who had pushed the country into an economic quagmire by pursuing wrong policies during his four-year government tenure.

She said a country was destroyed when an incompetent, thief, liar and foreign-funded Fitna type of ruler was imposed. Same was the case with Pakistan, which had a got sever blow under the rule of the "liar and foreign funded Fitna" Imran Khan. When he was ousted from the Prime Minister's Office the economy was in tailspin, Marriyum maintained.

The minister said Imran Khan's accountability drive was nothing but a drama as he had rendered the people jobless and weaken the state during his rule which was marred by "corruption and incompetency".

She lashed out at Imran Khan for spending the charitable donations to achieve political and personal gains.

She termed Imran Khan a "certified predator for journalism" and asked him to abstain from lecturing others on the freedom of expression.

The PTI chairman, she said, did all in his power to victimize his political opponents, but could not prove a single allegation of corruption against them. He would have to answer as to why he had kept his opponents in the jails without any proof of wrongdoings, if any, she added.

She said the meaning of Amr-Bil-Maaroof was to abstain from telling lies and accusing others of misdeeds without any concrete proof.

The minister said Imran Khan was delivering a lecture at the Sargodha University, but it was an irony that his party's government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken historic loans of Rs 651 billion, but it had no funds to release salaries of teachers.

The ten-year PTI's rule in the KP, she added, was marked by inflation, poverty and massive borrowing.

The country's debt rose to Rs 45,000 billion as the Imran-led government had borrowed Rs 25,000 billion during its first three years, she remarked.

Marriyum said Imran Khan inaugurated the projects, which were launched by Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

She said the people could not no more be hoodwinked by Imran Khan to regain power as he had sold the national interests and lands for his personal gains.

