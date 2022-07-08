UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Announces Maryam Nawaz Public Meetings Schedule In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Marriyum announces Maryam Nawaz public meetings schedule in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday issued schedule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz visits and address to public meetings in various districts of Punjab.

In a tweet, she said that Maryam Nawaz will address public meetings in different districts of the province from July 11 to July 15.

She said that Maryam Nawaz will address a public rally in Sahiwal on July 11 whereas she will address public meetings in Jhang and Layyah on July 12 and 13 respectively.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N vice president would address a rally in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14.

Maryam Nawaz will visit Lahore and Multan on July 15 and address public meetings, said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

