Marriyum Applauds Punjab Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Makerwal Police Station

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:02 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made the Punjab Police and CTD an effective force with modern weapons and training to eradicate terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has applauded Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in Mianwali.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made the Punjab Police and CTD an effective force with modern weapons and training to eradicate terrorism.

She said the nation is proud of its forces and salutes their spirit in the fight against terrorism.

