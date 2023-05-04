UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Asks 'veiled Lady' To Face Courts For Her Wrongdoings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Marriyum asks 'veiled lady' to face courts for her wrongdoings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "veiled lady" Bushra Bibi should appear before the court to answer for her wrong doings instead of sending a legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

She, in a tweet, said Maryam Nawaz had exposed all the "imposters" who looted the country ruthlessly.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said all the cases related to the wife of Imran Khan were in the courts and it was better for her to face them.

She said the "veiled lady" did not confine herself to her home, but also remained involved in receiving five carrots diamond and land as corruption and linking political opponents with treason on social media.

The minister also commented over use of canister by Imran Khan to cover his face and head while moving outside

