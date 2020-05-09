UrduPoint.com
Marriyum Auranbzeb Demands Immediate Release Of Hamza Shehbaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:10 PM

Marriyum Auranbzeb demands immediate release of Hamza Shehbaz

The PML-N Spokesperson says Shehbaz Sharif is also being politically victimized in worst possible way.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded immediate release of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

She said thatthe flour and sugar mafia kept Hamza Shahbaz, who has appeared in more than 50 hearings of the fake money laundering case, in jail to hide their illegal activities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed that government does not have any witness or evidence against Hamza Shahbaz. She said not a single rupee of corruption has been proven against him, but he is still imprisoned.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is also being politically victimized in worst possible way, she added.

