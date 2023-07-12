Open Menu

Marriyum Aurangzeb Announces Launch Of Regional Transmission By PTV Peshawar Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that she was glad to announce launch of regional transmission by Pakistan Television.

In a tweet, she said that ptv Peshawar Centre would run its transmission seven day a week round the clock.

She said the transmission was available in all local languages and dialects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was also available on satellite to make it accessible for overseas Pakistanis.

The minister said start of this initiative marked the fulfillment of a long standing demand of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the inception of PTV National.

She said this transmission provided a platform for information, education and infotainment content addressing local issues and celebrating rich and vibrant culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It would also help develop a local media ecosystem which would better serve the interests of local communities, she maintained.

