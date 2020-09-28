Marriyum Aurangzeb attacked judiciary, says Shehzad Akbar

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb was an attack on judiciary.

In reaction to the statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shehzad Akbar said that the orders to arrest PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was given by the court.

“Opposition parties are clearly misusing the matter of Gilgit-Baltistan to serve their own agendas. Marriyum’s statement is basically an attack on judiciary,” said Shehzad Akbar.

Earlier today, Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We will start acting upon the declaration of All Parties Conference (APC) on urgent basis now. Stop us if you can,” she said while addressing the government.

The PML-N spokesperson further stated that after 2018 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government is trying to rig Gilgit Baltistan elections as well.

“They are incompetent, thieves and corrupt. They cannot save themselves even after arresting our leaders. Today the 22 crore Pakistanis have been arrested,” she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested by NAB as his interim bail was rejected in money-laundering and assets beyond means case earlier today.

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before the accountability court tomorrow for physical remand.