Open Menu

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Breaks Ground Of Cinema At SRBC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb breaks ground of cinema at SRBC

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday broke ground of a cinema house on the premises of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday broke ground of a cinema house on the premises of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC).

Upon arrival at the SRBC, she was accorded a warm welcome by the officers and employees. Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan and SRBC Managing Director Tahira Sayeda were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, she said efforts were being made to resolve the financial issues of the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

She said salaries and pensions of the SRBC employees were now being paid on time and regular basis, and an amount of Rs 310 million had been disbursed among them on that count in a brief period of 15 months.

She said when the present government came to power, the building of SRBC was a ruin, and employees were on the streets as they were not paid salaries and pensions for many months.

"During 15 months, we have constructed a new building for the SRBC that consists of 108 rooms," she added, congratulating the employees on the completion of the new building.

Marriyum said 3 state-of-the-art studios had also been established at the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

The minister also visited various sections of the SRBC.

Related Topics

Company Maryam Aurangzeb Government Million

Recent Stories

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driv ..

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driven economic growth:Sardar Awai ..

5 minutes ago
 MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusi ..

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

5 minutes ago
 NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

7 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying n ..

Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

5 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates libraries in three different High s ..

DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

5 minutes ago
 WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

3 minutes ago
Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to ..

Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to stay Toshakhana trial

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to r ..

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy seas ..

3 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technic ..

Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technical Committee

10 minutes ago
 River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

39 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulat ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan