Marriyum Aurangzeb breaks ground of cinema at SRBC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday broke ground of a cinema house on the premises of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC).

Upon arrival at the SRBC, she was accorded a warm welcome by the officers and employees. Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan and SRBC Managing Director Tahira Sayeda were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, she said efforts were being made to resolve the financial issues of the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

She said salaries and pensions of the SRBC employees were now being paid on time and regular basis, and an amount of Rs 310 million had been disbursed among them on that count in a brief period of 15 months.

She said when the present government came to power, the building of SRBC was a ruin, and employees were on the streets as they were not paid salaries and pensions for many months.

"During 15 months, we have constructed a new building for the SRBC that consists of 108 rooms," she added, congratulating the employees on the completion of the new building.

Marriyum said 3 state-of-the-art studios had also been established at the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

The minister also visited various sections of the SRBC.