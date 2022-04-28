UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Brushed Aside Speculations Of Anchor Person's Arrest

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb brushed aside speculations of anchor person's arrest

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the speculation about the arrest of an anchor person was part of ongoing shocking propaganda campaign against the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the speculation about the arrest of an anchor person was part of ongoing shocking propaganda campaign against the government.

In a statement, she said the democratic government has come to serve the people, not to take revenge. The petitioners should have given evidence instead of filing petition on the basis of suspicion.

Indeed, the incumbent government was not like Imran Khan's fascist government, the sole purpose of which was to target the journalists.

She said that the present government's target was to check inflation, eliminate unemployment and revive the economy.

PTI, a constitution bashing, media and anti-people mob, has become a fake news network.

Those who broke ribs of journalists, closed channels and programs in their last four years' tenure should do some introspect and look in the mirror. Unemployed gangs have nothing to say about serving the people, she expressed.

The minister said that those who desecrated the Constitution were resorting to do only "politics of reaction" to survive politically. How can liars survive politically if they don't tell lies? she questioned.

