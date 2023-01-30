Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday strongly condemned the blast which took place in a mosque at the Police Lines in Peshawar, earlier in the day.

The minister, in a news statement, paid homage to the martyrs for their sacrifices and expressed condolence with the bereaved families over the loss.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families for bearing the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum also prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

She said attack on a mosque by terrorists was testament of their hatred towards islam, Quran, Muslims and Pakistan.

"The enemies of Pakistan are mistaken in thinking that they can weaken our resolve against terrorism by spilling the blood of innocent." The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League's(Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif eliminated terrorism from across the country during his previous tenure and this scourge would once again be rooted out with the same resolve and strategy.

She said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a frontline province against terrorism, but ironically the past government committed "criminal negligence by ignoring this threat during the last ten years".