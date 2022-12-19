ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan's mother.

In a condolence message, she sympathized with Dr Firdous and termed her mother's death a great tragedy for the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.