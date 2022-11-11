Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chairman Public news Abdul Jabbar.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.