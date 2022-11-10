UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Criticizes Imran Khan Over's Ong March

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that money being used by Imran Khan for protests, could better be used for rehabilitation of flood affected people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday slammed PTI chief Imran Khan for trying to create anarchy in the country through riots and disorder.

Marriyum Aurangzeb lamented that money being used by Imran Khan for protests, could better be used for rehabilitation of flood affected people.

The Minister said due to PTI's protests, educational institutes are closed and people are facing trouble when they have to visit hospitals.

She said it would be better if Imran Khan had established new schools and hospitals during his four year tenure instead of closing the same today due to his protests.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said aim of Imran Khan is to spread hatred and chaos in the country.

