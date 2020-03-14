Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggling of surgical masks

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb came down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that after wheat and sugar, PTI’s government targeted surgical masks.

“Imran mafia is involved in smuggling of surgical masks after wheat and sugar crisis,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, demanding independent investigation into the matter.

She said: “Peoples’ lives are in danger and there is shortage of surgical masks in the country,”. She also stated that it was for the first time in the history of the country that the government was playing with the lives of the citizens. She said theft of flour, sugar and electricity was on the rise. Marriyum who is also spokesperson of her party said that NAB-Niazi nexus was being used against political rival.

She also accused Imran Khan of plundering national wealth with both hands.

On Friday, FIA launched an inquiry against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr. Zafar Mirza for his alleged involvement in smuggling of “surgical masks” abroad. The agency started investigation on complaint moved by Young Pharmacist Association accusing Dr. Zafar Mirza of smuggling abroad the masks worth Rs 20 million.

The allegations emerged at the moment when cases of novel Coronavirus rose to 28 in different parts of the country. The association said that Dr. Zafar was did smuggling in connivance of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Director Ghazanfar Ali. DG FIA sought report on the issue within 15 days.