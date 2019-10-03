Marriyum Aurangzeb denies news regarding Shehbaz Sharif

(@imziishan)

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday denied the news regarding the non participation of Shehbaz Sharif in the Azadi march

In a statement, she said the news quoting sources about meeting of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in jail was just a lie.

The airing of news about non participation of Shehbaz Sharif in the Azadi march was unfortunate, she added.

She appealed the media that the news regarding the party leadership should not be aired without verification.

Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif informed in detail about the consultation done by the party with Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema islam (F) and about the proceedings of the Central Executive Committee of PML-N.