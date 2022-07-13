UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Death Of Senior TV Artist Tanveer Jamal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior television artist Tanveer Jamal.

In a tweet, she said that Tanveer Jamal had been a leading ptv personality for the last 35 years.

Paying tributes to the deceased, she said he proved his mettle in various PTV dramas and services to the drama industry will always be remembered.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

