Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Shabbir Hussain.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Marriyum sharing the grief of the bereaved family said services of Shabbir Hussain for journalism would never be forgotten.