UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Zahid Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Zahid Malik.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear loss with fortitude.

She also sympathized with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Maryam Aurangzeb Family

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

7 minutes ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

7 minutes ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

7 minutes ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iq ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.