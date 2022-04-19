UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Athar Masood

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of veteran journalist Athar Masood

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Athar Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Athar Masood.

Athar Masood made a unique name in journalism with news, columns and analysis, she said in a condolence message.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

