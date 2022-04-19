Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Athar Masood
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 03:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Athar Masood.
Athar Masood made a unique name in journalism with news, columns and analysis, she said in a condolence message.
The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.