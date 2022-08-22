Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over soldiers' martyrdom in AJK road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of military soldiers in a road accident occurred near Bagh area of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The minister, in a condolence message, sympathized with the bereaved families of martyred soldiers and prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah.

She also prayed for early recovery of the soldiers injured in the accident.

"Martyrdom of the Pakistan Army's soldiers is a great tragedy for the nation and country," Marriyum remarked.

She said sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for defence of the motherland were unforgettable.