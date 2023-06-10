Marriyum Aurangzeb hailed for promising health insurance to journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Press Club President Muhammad Akmal Chohan and other body members have thanked Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb for allocations for health insurance of journalists in Federal Budget 2023.

In a press release issued here, the Press Club President said the journalist community was thankful to the Federal Minister for playing a remarkable role in allocations for health insurance of the journalists' community in the Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

"It is a historical step that the incumbent government has allocated a sum of one billion rupees for health insurance of working journalists and media workers," he said, adding that credit went to the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,