Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday issued a statement lauding Pakistan’s armed forces for their swift and decisive response to recent acts of aggression, calling their actions a source of immense national pride

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday issued a statement lauding Pakistan’s armed forces for their swift and decisive response to recent acts of aggression, calling their actions a source of immense national pride.

In her remarks, the minister condemned what she described as India’s “cowardly attacks” targeting innocent civilians, places of worship, and vital infrastructure, including the Neelum–Jhelum Hydropower Project. She said the unprovoked aggression was met with exceptional professionalism and courage by Pakistan’s military.

“The downing of five Indian fighter jets stands as a testament to the unmatched skill and bravery of our armed forces,” she stated.

“This decisive action has sent a clear and firm message to India: Pakistan’s territorial integrity is a red line, and any violation will be met with a powerful and resolute response," she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that while Pakistan remains a peace-loving nation, its pursuit of peace should not be mistaken for weakness. “If provoked, our response will be swift, strong, and doubled in force. Our armed forces are an iron wall that will crush any act of aggression,” she added.

Praising the military’s resolve and sacrifices, she said that every Pakistani takes great pride in the armed forces’ dedication to protecting national sovereignty. “The entire nation stands firmly with its brave defenders,” she concluded.