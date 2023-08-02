Open Menu

Marriyum Aurangzeb Inaugurates Modern Monitoring System At DEMP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb inaugurates modern monitoring system at DEMP

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has inaugurated the Central Monitoring System at Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) which will help the government in swift data gathering and monitoring through modern technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has inaugurated the Central Monitoring System at Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) which will help the government in swift data gathering and monitoring through modern technology.

"Pleased to launch and inaugurate today the new and first Central Monitoring System (CMS) in Pakistan based on an Artificial Intelligence-enabled modern monitoring software, ACTUS DIGITAL (Digital Content Logger), for monitoring electronic, print and digital media," the minister said in a tweet.

She said the CMS was capable of machine learning, speech recognition, video ad detection and data research. "It will enable quick and accurate media monitoring and information gathering, which will enable faster and better informed government decision-making," she added.

The minister said the new system would also be available to the students of the Information Services academy.

She appreciated the Information Ministry's team on the launch of new system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Maryam Aurangzeb Media Government

Recent Stories

Facilitating business community, resolution of the ..

Facilitating business community, resolution of their issues among govt's priorit ..

35 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

7 minutes ago
 US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

7 minutes ago
 Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoardin ..

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands ..

7 minutes ago
 PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days ..

PTCL Group introduces 6 months maternity, 30 days paternity leaves

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Be ..

Russia to Launch Largest in 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

7 minutes ago
Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

14 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-im ..

Bank Alfalah disburses Rs.970 million for flood-impacted communities in second p ..

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

14 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

14 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

14 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan