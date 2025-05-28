Open Menu

Marriyum Aurangzeb Issues Key Statement On Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb issues key statement on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday issued a statement commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer,marking 27 years since Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests on May 28,1998.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has completed 27 years as a nuclear state,”.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister(PM) Nawaz Sharif,the minister said he demonstrated “courage,resolve and steadfastness” by going ahead with the nuclear tests in the face of “threats,pressure,temptations and sanctions.”

She described the nuclear capability as a vital deterrent,aimed at safeguarding the country and its future generations,while neutralizing the"malicious intentions of the enemy."

Marriyum also extended her respects to the scientists,engineers and all individuals involved in developing Pakistan’s nuclear program calling them the true architects of the nation’s strategic defense.

Recent Stories

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

4 minutes ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

28 minutes ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

43 minutes ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

43 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

1 hour ago
 TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete thir ..

TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project

1 hour ago
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team followi ..

UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces inju ..

Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

2 hours ago
 Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing T ..

UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan