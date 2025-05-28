Marriyum Aurangzeb issues key statement on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday issued a statement commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer,marking 27 years since Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests on May 28,1998.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has completed 27 years as a nuclear state,”.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister(PM) Nawaz Sharif,the minister said he demonstrated “courage,resolve and steadfastness” by going ahead with the nuclear tests in the face of “threats,pressure,temptations and sanctions.”

She described the nuclear capability as a vital deterrent,aimed at safeguarding the country and its future generations,while neutralizing the"malicious intentions of the enemy."

Marriyum also extended her respects to the scientists,engineers and all individuals involved in developing Pakistan’s nuclear program calling them the true architects of the nation’s strategic defense.