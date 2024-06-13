Marriyum Aurangzeb Lauds CM Punjab For Presenting Tax-free Budget
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Provincial Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on presenting tax-free and people friendly Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
In a statement issued here, the Senior Minister said that for the first time in the history, Punjab had become a province with an income of 1,000 billion rupees from its own resources. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Rs 5,466 billion record budget of Punjab had been presented and the credit went to the chief minister.
She said that a new history had been made by giving the largest development budget of Rs 842 billion in Punjab. For the first time, the funds required for the development projects had been allocated which would complete the projects at a record speed.
The budget had made the largest increase for development in education, health, agriculture, IT, skills, climate change, fisheries, shrimp farming, forestry and wildlife sectors, she added.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the largest tractor scheme worth Rs.30 billion was being launched for the farmers. Similarly, in order to grant interest free loans to the farmers, a mega programme worth Rs10 billion was being launched, she added.
She said that for the development of livestock, the largest scheme of livestock farming was being launched at a cost of Rs. 2 billion. The Senior Minister said that the CM Punjab had given special approval of health insurance worth Rs 1 billion for the media workers.
