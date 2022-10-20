UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Leaves For Turkiye On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

The Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting will represent Pakistan at the 12th OIC Information Ministers' Conference beginning in Istanbul.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has left for Turkiye on a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 12th OIC Information Ministers' Conference beginning in Istanbul on Friday.

The conference will discuss issues including fake news, Islamophobia and misleading propaganda.

A strategy will be devised to counter propaganda against islam and Muslims at the level of Islamic countries.

On the sidelines of the conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts and dignitaries from other countries. She will also meet the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Istanbul Muslim From OIC

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.