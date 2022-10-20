Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting will represent Pakistan at the 12th OIC Information Ministers' Conference beginning in Istanbul.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has left for Turkiye on a two-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 12th OIC Information Ministers' Conference beginning in Istanbul on Friday.

The conference will discuss issues including fake news, Islamophobia and misleading propaganda.

A strategy will be devised to counter propaganda against islam and Muslims at the level of Islamic countries.

On the sidelines of the conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts and dignitaries from other countries. She will also meet the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye.