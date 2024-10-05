Marriyum Aurangzeb Meets Australian High Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss a range of issues including agri-mechanisation, smart agriculture, sports development, aquaculture, shrimp farming, women’s inclusion in the national workforce, green ammonia, smog control measures, carbon financing, and wildlife conservation and restoration
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss a range of issues including agri-mechanisation, smart agriculture, sports development, aquaculture, shrimp farming, women’s inclusion in the national workforce, green ammonia, smog control measures, carbon financing, and wildlife conservation and restoration.
She told the high commissioner that under the farmer-friendly vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a pilot project would be launched to export five varieties of lentils, including moringa, as an incentive-based initiative. To promote smart agriculture, the government was establishing an agriculture mall, which would provide fertilisers, machinery, and seeds. She emphasised the need for Australian technical support to introduce new practices and innovations in agriculture.
The Punjab senior minister said the Punjab government had been taking proactive measures since March to eliminate all forms of smoke emissions in an effort to combat smog.
One per cent of the budget for every construction project had been allocated for plantation efforts to improve the air quality index. The education, transport, energy, and agriculture departments are actively engaged in this fight against smog, she added.
She mentioned that public awareness campaigns about wildlife conservation were being conducted through combing operations. Australian technology is being utilised in Punjab’s wildlife sector, and drone surveillance is ongoing to protect and restore forests.
Regarding aquaculture, she announced that a pilot project for shrimp farming had been initiated on 100 acres in Muzaffargarh, with an expected production of 100 tons annually. Additionally, hockey stadiums, grounds, and gymnasiums are being constructed at the union council level.
Marriyum thanked the Australian high commissioner for his support and assurance of technical assistance in these initiatives.
Recent Stories
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization
Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’
ECP postpones tests for various positions
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog
Constable held for detaining people illegally
PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara2 minutes ago
-
Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’2 minutes ago
-
ECP postpones tests for various positions2 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog6 minutes ago
-
Constable held for detaining people illegally6 minutes ago
-
Killer of rickshaw driver arrested6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously3 minutes ago
-
Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)51 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region3 minutes ago