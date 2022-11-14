(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Imran Khan has given up foreign conspiracy narrative after messing with national interests

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chairman Imran Khan after playing havoc with the national interests has now given up foreign conspiracy narrative.

In her reaction to Imran Khan’s interview with the Financial Times, she said, PTI Chief could not be pardoned after retracting from his narrative and he will be held accountable.

The minister said that on the basis of this narrative, chaos and lies were spread throughout the country and now a simple withdrawal is not enough.

She said, Imran Khan has no other option but to surrender his fake rhetoric of the conspiracy, imported government and regime change.