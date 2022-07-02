UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Releases Public Meetings Schedule Of Maryam Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb releases public meetings schedule of Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday released schedule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif's address to public meetings.

In a statement, she said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will start by-election campaign from today and she will address the Election related public meetings for the next three days.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz would address a public meeting this evening in constituency PP-167, Sunday Bazaar, Green Town Lahore.

She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would address the party workers in constituency PP-158, Dharampura, Lahore, on July 3 ( tomorrow).

She said on July 4, Monday Maryam Nawaz Sharif would address the workers in PP-170, Bagrian Chowk.

